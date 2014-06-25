More Heartland schools installing storm shelters - Three Rivers president announces he plans to leave

More Heartland schools installing storm shelters - Three Rivers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Good evening,

East Prairie, Missouri is one of several Heartland schools that will be installing storm shelters within the next year. Todd Tumminia talked to leaders in East Prairie about the shelters and will have more, coming up on Heartland News.

A new policy from the American Academy of Pediatrics says that parents should read aloud to their children every day, starting from the day they are born. Nichole Cartmell talked to parents and a youth services coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Public Library about reading to kids at an early age. You can watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 for more.

The president of Three Rivers College announced at a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday night that he plans to leave. Dr. Devin Stephenson requested a sabbatical leave starting immediately and lasting through November 30, to be followed by voluntary termination of his contract.

Two rewards totaling $20,000 are being offered for information on two violent incidents in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. Sheriff John Jordan met with the County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund Board and they authorized the rewards. Mollie Lair will have more on this story, on Heartland News.

The West Frankfort Police Department and a business owner are also offering a reward for information on a hit and run on June 12. Police say a woman was hit while walking in the 200 block of North Gardner Street. She now requires 24-hour care due to two broken legs.

A Marion, Illinois man is dead and five others are injured after a crash in Indiana on Tuesday night. Allison Twaits talked to Chris Williams' friends and fellow-church-members who say he was full of life and always opened his home to others.

The Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau will close as a result of Gov. Jay Nixon vetoing and freezing about $1 million of spending in the state of Missouri. Christy Millweard talked to parents and workers at the treatment center. You can click here to see what they had to say.

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that police may not generally search the cell phones of people they arrest without first getting search warrants. Cape Girardeau police say the new law will not necessarily change the way they conduct investigations.

Necropsies on five dogs found dead at a western Kentucky animal shelter show they died of heatstroke. An employee at the McCracken County animal shelter found the animals dead on Monday morning.

In national news, a federal appeals court ruled for the first time on Wednesday that states cannot prevent gay couples from getting married, bringing the issue a big step closer to the U.S. Supreme Court.

