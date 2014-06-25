Elderly woman's legs broken in hit and run, reward offered for i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Elderly woman's legs broken in hit and run, reward offered for information

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - The West-Frankfort police department is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a hit and run incident. 

69-year-old Barbara Rybicki was hit by a vehicle while walking in the 200 block of North Gardner Street on June 12 at 9:17 p.m., according to police. 

The driver did not stop after hitting Rybicki and witnesses say the vehicle was moving "very fast," according to police. 

Neil Swain has known Rybicki for more than 20 years. He owns Swain Furniture and is offering to match the $500 reward that police are offering for information leading to an arrest, totaling the reward at $1,000. 

"You should turn yourself in and makes this right so you can sleep at night," Swain said. "You know, how can you go to bed at night knowing that this lady almost lost her life."

Troy Crafton has lived on North Gardner for 30 years. The incident occurred in front of his home. He said he was familiair with Rybicki because she walked past his home many times, although he didn't know her personally. 

"These cars fly up and down this north gardener street, too fast," Crafton said. "I feel sorry for her and I'm going to say a prayer for her -- Because I'm sure she needs it."

Rybicki's daughter, Dawn Hall, is taking care of her mother. Rybicki can't walk and requires 24-hour attention. Hall says she's shocked that the driver didn't stop. 

"You could have stopped to see if she was Ok. I couldn't do that to anybody. I don't know how anybody could. You just should have stopped

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest. The vehicle was described as a white, older model vehicle, police say no registration information was provided. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Frankfort Police Department or e-mail them at tips@westfrankfortpd.com.

