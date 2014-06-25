Several arrested on drug charges in western Ky. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Several arrested on drug charges in western Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Several people face drug charges in western Kentucky over the past week.

Authorities searched Apartment B at 1835 Creekview Cove on June 19 and found Jason Bolte, Amanda Deboe and a 16-year-old juvenile inside with methamphetamine packaged for sale, marijuana, digital scales, smoking pipes and numerous firearms. Both Bolte and Deboe were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Jason E. Bolte, 40, of Creekview Cove in Paducah is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree wanton endangerment.

Amanda K. Deboe, 33, of Blankenship Drive in Paducah is charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree wanton endangerment.

Detectives continued the investigation into the early morning hours on June 20 where they searched 743 Belcher Road in the Tiline area of Livingston County. KSP detectives arrested Ronald and Teresa McCoy. During the search, detectives seized methamphetamine packaged for sale, assorted drug paraphernalia and numerous firearms. Both Ronald and Teresa McCoy were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Ronald McCoy, 58, of Belcher Road in Tiline is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Teresa McCoy, 53, of Belcher Road in Tiline is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

One June 23, a detective was examining a cell phone that had been seized. While examining the phone, the phone began receiving messages from someone wanting to sell morphine. Norman replied back to the person and arranged to meet him on the parking lot of a Paducah business at 3275 Irvin Cobb Drive. Detectives identified Daniel Farmer as the person trying to sell the morphine on the parking lot around 5:15 p.m. Farmer was found with doses of morphine and was arrested. Farmer was driven by his mother, Judy Atkins, to the business. A search of her purse revealed a dose of Xanax. Atkins was cited to court for the offense of prescription controlled substance not in the original container.

Daniel Farmer, 29, of Reidland Road in Paducah is charged with trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance-morphine 2nd offense.

Judy A. Atkins, 53, of Reidland Road in Paducah was cited for prescription controlled not in the original container.

On June 24 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department received information that Robert P. McGehee would be delivering methamphetamine to a Paducah Hotel at 5001 Hinkleville Road. Around 9 a.m., a deputy saw McGehee’s Dodge pickup truck on the parking lot of the hotel. McGehee tried to leave the hotel and was stopped by the deputy. During the stop it was determined that McGehee was under the influence of illegal drugs, according to the sheriff's department. Another deputy and a K-9 unit search the vehicle and found two plastic baggies of crystal methamphetamine and a small quantity of marijuana. McGehee was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Robert P. McGehee Jr., 49, of Gilbertsville is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, DUI and no seatbelt

