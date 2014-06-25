2 arrested in connection with weapon investigation

Two Carbondale, Illinois people were arrested in connection with an unlawful use of a weapon investigation.



Ternell P. Albritton, 28, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and disorderly conduct.



Vacheffia D. Reid, 20, was charged with unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, failure to possess a firearm owner's identification car and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.



According to police, on June 23 at 1:50 a.m. they responded to the 200 block of South Lewis Lane in reference to a report of someone armed with a gun. During the investigation, it was determined that a suspect had threatened several people with a gun. Officers identified the suspect as Albritton.



Police say Reid was also arrested as a result of the incident. Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.



There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.



