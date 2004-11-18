Ft. Campbell Experiencing Baby Boom of Record Proportions

By: Kate Scott

FT. CAMPBELL, KY -- While it can be hard to remember with new reports of Iraq casualties coming in daily, there is a side product of fighting the war on terror that can actually make you smile. Babies! And lots of them!

When the soldiers of Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne Division returned from their yearlong tour of duty beginning last November, all the happy family reunions sparked a gigantic baby boom. In fact, with 11-hundred babies due between this month and next April, it may be the biggest boom the base has ever seen. I went to Fort Campbell to see how everyone's handling these special deliveries, from the hospital staff to the military moms and dads.

I was greeted by the sweet sound of tiny coos and newborn grunts: the sound of Fort Campbell's military family expanding all at once, and yet, one tiny person at a time. "This is Samantha Rae Paris," new mom Jamie Paris introduced her little pink bundle. "She was born on November 9th at 11:13 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 19 inches long."

Down the hall, new dad Capt. Ryan Goyings proudly cradled his blue bundle with the little toes sticking out. "This is Jackson William Goyings," he smiled. "He lets you know when he wants to eat. He'll get his little mouth going and you'll see his little tongue come out. And after he gets done eating, he'll squint his eyes and he'll smile, and you'll know he's doing his other duties."

Duty is an interesting choice of words. It was a tour of duty in Iraq that took both Jackson's dad and Samantha's dad, Sgt. Jeremy Paris, away from their families. Both soldiers returned home in February, and nine months later are beginning the shared duty of parenthood with their wives. "It wasn't planned this early, but we wanted to have kids right away, so it worked out," said Jamie Paris. Amanda Goyings recalled, "We went on a skiing trip after he came home, and we said in the next year we'd plan on having one. (We didn't know) I was pregnant at that time." That turned out to be a big blessing for the Goyings. "It's amazing," marveled Ryan. "It's amazing just to be able to hold him and know that there's other parents out there doing the same thing we are. It's something that will be talked about for years."

It's certainly being talked about right now. Fort Campbell's baby boom is making national headlines, and has been dubbed "Operation Baby Freedom." Most of the babies will be delivered on base at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. Right now the hospital is averaging six deliveries a day, but that number should go even higher in December and January. Colonel Matrice Browne is the very busy Chief of Women's Health. "Between the moms who are going to deliver here, and the moms who are going to deliver at some of the community hospitals, we're talking about 200 each month from now until May," she tells me. "Our average is about 130 deliveries per month, so that's a good increase over our normal. It's like seventy extra babies a month."

Fort Campbell's last big baby boom was after soldiers returned from Operation Desert Storm. In fact, the Army base had a record 211 babies born in January of 1992. Right now, that record is on track to be broken with 218 babies due in December.

So how is the hospital handling all the extra deliveries? Col. Browne says it's taken a lot of teamwork. "The first step was that we enlisted the community hospitals to help us out, and offered moms to go to those hospitals to deliver," she explains. "That's because we just can't handle that load space-wise, as well as personnel-wise. Also, we've increased our personnel and we're expanding some of our units so we have space to carry the increased load of patients."

Besides other hospitals pitching in, the outside community is helping out too, with a little project they call "Operation Stork Support." For evidence of this project, I took a tour of a hospital warehouse, filled to the brim with boxes. "This is a medical supply warehouse and we're turning it into a baby supply warehouse," proclaimed Warehouse Supervisor Robert Bowden. Donations have been pouring in to the hospital from both individuals and companies like Johnson & Johnson and Proctor and Gamble. Bowden has had his hands full, keeping it all organized. "Over here we've got bag loads of toys and things for the infants to play with. We have some more diaper rash products here..." he gestured from one side to another. There are lotions, boppy pillows, and big boxes of diapers. And a group called God's Tiny Angels crocheted darling little outfits and blankets, to give the infants a unique and personal gift. It's all to make sure no soldier or soldier's wife goes home empty-handed, especially since many are on tight budgets. "There's so much outpouring from the community, just willing to help out everybody here," confirms Col. Browne. "And that's really special."

While these are special shared times right now, the possibility of future redeployment is something all of these new parents still have to think about. Capt. Goyings is a pilot, who expects he'll be needed again in the Middle East sometime after the new year. Jamie Paris, too, thinks her husband will be back in Iraq before too long. A stressful proposition? Yes. But something these military families seem trained to handle. "He's serving our country, and that's what he wanted to do," Jamie told me. "And I respect him for that."

Capt. Goyings admitted, "Yes, it's going to be hard to leave. I want to be there for everything he (Jackson) does. But I just keep in mind that what I'm doing is for the better of the world, and she does that too." If he does leave, Amanda Goyings plans to stay in touch with her husband through e-mail, and use web cams and video cameras to let him see how little Jackson is growing. And when times get tough, raising a new baby all by herself, she'll rely on the Army's family support groups. "We all try to pull together. Most of our husbands in our unit go at the same time, so we're all together at the same time. And we all know what each other is going through, so we try to support each other."

One can only guess that new parents like Capt. Goyings will be doing the same thing for each other in the field. For just as military duty alters a person, so does diaper duty. And many Fort Campbell soldiers will be heading back into battle forever changed. "Before I got married, I didn't think about my own personal security," reflected Capt. Goyings. "But now that I'm married and have a little one at home, I definitely want to make sure I come home to take care of them. It's definitely going to hit home more when I'm doing my job."

