2 men arrested in connection with undercover drug sting

Two Graves County, Kentucky men were arrested after an undercover drug sting, according to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.



Nathan Nesler, 26, and Jonathon Lyell, 33, both of Mayfield, were charged with trafficking in a simulated substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the Graves County Jail.



According to Sheriff Redmon, detectives arranged a controlled buy of methamphetamine using a confidential source. Instead of delivering meht, the two brought another substance to the confidential source in a plastic baggie. He said they took the cash and drove away.



Detectives field tested the substance and determined it was a substance that looked similar to meth.



Lyell and Nesler's vehicle was stopped on K121 at the entrance to the Jackson Purchase Hospital around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24 by Graves County deputies. During a search of the vehicle and the two men, deputies say they found the money, along with a meth pipe and a used syringe.



