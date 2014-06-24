Man arrested for alleged victim tampering, stalking

An East Prairie, Missouri man was arrested after an unusual victim tampering and stalking investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.



David Lee turner, 31, was charged with tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution; aggravated stalking, first offense; and violating an order of protection, second offense.



According to Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began on Monday when a deputy received a complaint that Turner had violated an order of protection entered by the Mississippi County Courts.



The complaint provided evidence of threats made by Turner toward the protected party, and indicated that Turner had stalked the protected party as recently as earlier that day.



The deputy confirmed there was an order of protection preventing Turner from contacting the protected party, and that Turner had been served with notice of that order.



During that process, Sheriff Moore said the deputy realized Turner had been arrested for violating the same order a week before, so the protected party was now a victim/witness in a criminal prosecution pending against Turner.



With the victim's cooperation, the deputy got records from AT&T that established Turner's cell phone had placed more than 160 phone calls to the protected party in the proceeding 30 hours.



Based on that information, the sheriff said deputies arrested Turner and brought him to the Mississippi County Detention Center. According to the deputy's report, information gathered throughout the investigation indicated Turner placed at least some of the calls to try to persuade the call recipient to not testify against him in his upcoming court proceedings.



Turner remained in jail with his bond set at $50,000.



Under state law, people convicted of victim tampering are not eligible for parole.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.