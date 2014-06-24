Community mourns teen killed in accidental shooting - Dry ground could be fire hazard on July 4th

A residential treatment center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. will close after Gov. Nixon vetoes and freezes more than $1.1 billion of spending in Missouri's next budget.

After spotting the black bear on the Current River in Hunter, Mo., Daniel Cook snapped 57 photos total and shared them on Facebook.

Flowers, balloons and stuffed animals lined the fence at Kelly High School to remember the teen killed in an accidental shooting on Monday night.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said they believe no foul play was involved after a teen died from a gunshot wound in a school parking lot. The sheriff called it an unfortunate incident that will touch the lives of many people for years to come. Todd Tumminia will have more on the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Parts of the Heartland had a stormy and wet night last night. Grant Dade will tell you what to expect from the latest forecast.



While some parts got wet, other parts of the Heartland have a totally different problem. With the Fourth of July around the corner, firefighters say the dry ground only increases the risk of fires. Nichole Cartmell will have this story, coming up on Heartland News.



Daniel and Saydie Cook say they saw a large black bear on the bank of the Current River in Hunter, Mo. on Sunday afternoon. Kadee Brosseau talked to the couple today. You can click here for their story.

The Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will close. The closure is a result of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoing a $144.6 million general revenue spending and restricted $641.6 million in general revenue expenditures on Tuesday.

A Saline County woman will spend seven years behind bars. Kimberly Ital was sentenced on Tuesday. She admits to stealing the identity of a woman in her care.

In national news, House and Senate negotiators opened compromise talks on Tuesday on legislation to expand health care for veterans. They said they hope for quick response to a scandal that has uncovered long wait times, false record-keeping and accusations of criminal activity at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded on Tuesday that Asiana Flight 214’s pilots caused the crash last year of their airliner carrying more than 300 people by bungling a landing approach in San Francisco, including inadvertently deactivating the plane’s key control for airspeed.

