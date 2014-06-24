Community mourns teen killed in accidental shooting - Dry ground - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Community mourns teen killed in accidental shooting - Dry ground could be fire hazard on July 4th

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Flowers, balloons and stuffed animals lined the fence at Kelly High School to remember the teen killed in an accidental shooting on Monday night. Flowers, balloons and stuffed animals lined the fence at Kelly High School to remember the teen killed in an accidental shooting on Monday night.
After spotting the black bear on the Current River in Hunter, Mo., Daniel Cook snapped 57 photos total and shared them on Facebook. After spotting the black bear on the Current River in Hunter, Mo., Daniel Cook snapped 57 photos total and shared them on Facebook.
A residential treatment center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. will close after Gov. Nixon vetoes and freezes more than $1.1 billion of spending in Missouri's next budget. A residential treatment center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. will close after Gov. Nixon vetoes and freezes more than $1.1 billion of spending in Missouri's next budget.

Good evening,

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said they believe no foul play was involved after a teen died from a gunshot wound in a school parking lot. The sheriff called it an unfortunate incident that will touch the lives of many people for years to come. Todd Tumminia will have more on the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Parts of the Heartland had a stormy and wet night last night. Grant Dade will tell you what to expect from the latest forecast.

While some parts got wet, other parts of the Heartland have a totally different problem. With the Fourth of July around the corner, firefighters say the dry ground only increases the risk of fires. Nichole Cartmell will have this story, coming up on Heartland News.

Daniel and Saydie Cook say they saw a large black bear on the bank of the Current River in Hunter, Mo. on Sunday afternoon. Kadee Brosseau talked to the couple today. You can click here for their story.

The Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will close. The closure is a result of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoing a $144.6 million general revenue spending and restricted $641.6 million in general revenue expenditures on Tuesday.

A Saline County woman will spend seven years behind bars. Kimberly Ital was sentenced on Tuesday. She admits to stealing the identity of a woman in her care.

In national news, House and Senate negotiators opened compromise talks on Tuesday on legislation to expand health care for veterans. They said they hope for quick response to a scandal that has uncovered long wait times, false record-keeping and accusations of criminal activity at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded on Tuesday that Asiana Flight 214’s pilots caused the crash last year of their airliner carrying more than 300 people by bungling a landing approach in San Francisco, including inadvertently deactivating the plane’s key control for airspeed.

Amber Ruch
KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
Facebook and Twitter
KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly