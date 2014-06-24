KY man pleads guilty to robbing Harrisburg bank - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man pleads guilty to robbing Harrisburg bank

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - A Kentucky man admits in federal court to robbing the Old National Bank in Harrisburg.

Casey Allen Heflin pleaded guilty to walking into the bank, pointing a gun at the teller, and leaving with more than $4,000.

The robbery took place last October.

Heflin could spend the next 20 years in prison if he gets the maximum punishment.

Sentencing is set for September.

