Newlywed killed in crash less than 24 hours after wedding

The funeral for a newlywed killed less than a day after she was married is set.Machaela "Katie" Gould died in a car wreck, Sunday afternoon.Her funeral is set for Friday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Chapel in Harrisburg.Gould and her husband were in a truck driving south of Harrisburg when the vehicle left the road and flipped over.He is expected to recover from his injuries.