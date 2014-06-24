New student fee for SIU student paper

Students at Southern Illinois University will soon pay more in fees.The Board of Trustees agreed Tuesday to the $9 up charge to help finance the university's newspaper.The student media fee, which will be tacked on to students bills this fall, was proposed by staff at Daily Egyptian.After years of lost advertising revenue, the paper has struggled to stay afloat.But the vote from trustees on Tuesday has given those working at the paper some relief about its future.Staff members at the Daily Egyptian say the last few months have been stressful not knowing if the University Board of trustees would approve a $9 student fee that would go directly back to the sinking newspaper.Learning the news that the fee was approved has put them at ease.“Everybody didn’t know what was going to happen, ” editor and chief Tyler Dixon said.Starting this fall, each student will be charged $9 per semester, which means the income depends on enrollment numbers.Staff expects to receive just more than $250,000 the first year.That's just enough to get out of the red.“There is only one thing we have to do now, we just have to keep putting out a paper,” Dixon said.SIU graduate student Daniel Carstens says he is not a fan of the money being taken out of his pocket.“I don’t like paying more, but sometimes they are necessary,” Carstens said.But he understands the importance of the paper.

“I personally feel that that is a good idea, I think the journalism school needs the DE,” Carstens said. “If it went away I don’t know what the state of the school would be.”

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

