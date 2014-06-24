Carbondale man charged in connection with robbery investigation

A Carbondale, Illinois man was arrested June 21 in connection with a robbery investigation.



Charleton Patterson, 30, was charged with robbery and aggravated battery. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



According to police, they responded to the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:20 a.m. in reference to a report of a robbery. They say they learned the victim was outside of a business and was approached by the suspect who then allegedly hit the victim and stole property.



Police say the suspect the ran away but was arrested by officers near the intersection of North Marion Street and East Jackson Street. The suspect was identified as Patterson.



