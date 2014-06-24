Carbondale police searching for suspect in reported home burglary

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a report of a home burglary on June 19.



According to police, at 5 p.m. they responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in reference to a report of a home burglary. They say they learned the victim arrived home and found someone inside his apartment.



Police say the person fled when the homeowner confronted him.



The suspect is described as a black male, about 6'5" tall, weighing 230 pounds and has a muscular build. They say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red athletic shorts with red stripes.



The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made be selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department website.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.