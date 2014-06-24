Murphysboro, IL man arrested for allegedly trying to flee after traffic stop

A Murphysboro, Illinois man has been arrested after police say he tried to flee after a traffic stop on June 20 at 12:25 a.m.



Darius M. Harris, 24, was charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing to elude a police officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



According to the Carbondale Police Department, they pulled over a vehicle in the 300 block of East Grand Avenue for a traffic violation. They say the vehicle briefly stopped in a nearby parking lot and the driver was identified as Harris, who was found to have a suspended Illinois driver's license.



Police say when Harris was asked to get out of the vehicle, he drove off but was stopped again a short distance away in the parking lot.



They say after a search of Harris' vehicle, they found suspected cannabis and suspected crack cocaine.



