New signs with Southeast Missouri State

A Notre Dame High School graduate is now a Southeast Missouri State athlete.Marissa New signed with the Southeast Missouri State Track and Field team as a thrower on Tuesday.New won the conference title for the third year in a row in the discus and won sixth at state.She also broke the school record and set a personal record. New was named the most valuable female field athlete at Notre Dame.