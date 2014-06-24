New signs with Southeast Missouri State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New signs with Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Notre Dame High School graduate is now a Southeast Missouri State athlete.

Marissa New signed with the Southeast Missouri State Track and Field team as a thrower on Tuesday.

New won the conference title for the third year in a row in the discus and won sixth at state.

She also broke the school record and set a personal record. New was named the most valuable female field athlete at Notre Dame.

