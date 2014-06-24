IL man sentenced to 4 years on drug charges

A Makanda, Illinois man has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug charges.



Joseph Cottingham, 34, was found guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court on June 17 of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to four years.



According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr, this is a day for day sentence which means that he will actually serve a total of two years and will receive credit for 160 days which he has already served while waiting for trial. Carr said the defendant, who was on mandatory supervised release from the DOC when he committed this new offense, will also be required to serve the remainder of his previous sentence.



Evidence established that officers went to the defendant's home to see if he was complying with the terms of his mandatory supervised release. When they arrived, they say they found syringes and tests showed that those syringes had cocaine residue present.



The defendant admitted to officers that he had previously used cocaine and tests confirmed that he had cocaine in his system.



This case was investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Mark Mamrock.



