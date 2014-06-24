KY man pleads guilty to bank robbery

A Kentucky man pleaded guilty on Monday, June 23 to robbing the Old National Bank in Harrisburg, Illinois.



Casey Allen Heflin, 28, of Boaz, Ky. pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with robbing the Old National Bank branch in Harrisburg.



According to Stephen R. Wigginton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, the indictment was returned by a Federal Grand Jury on March 4. It alleged that Heflin robbed the bank on October 17, 2013.



As part of his plea, Heflin admitted that he entered the bank with a loaded gun, pointed it at a teller and demanded money. A total of $4,197 was taken.



Sentencing was set for September 24 at 11 a.m. at the United States District Courthouse in East St. Louis. At that time, Heflin faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release to follow his incarceration.



Heflin has been held without bond in the custody of the United States Marshal since his arrest on the federal charge in March. He was again remanded to the marshal's custody to await sentencing.



The on-going federal investigation into the robbery is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigation unit in Carmi and the United States Attorney's Office.



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James M. Cutchin.



