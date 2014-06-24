Calvert City, KY city council votes to annex state resort park

The Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park was annexed by Calvert City, Kentucky on Monday night, June 23 in a vote by the city council.



According to Kentucky Parks Commissioner Elaine Walker, by extending the city's limits to include the park, it helps the city because the park has an airport. Now, the city can use the airport to market itself for development.



Walker said it also helps the park become more of a restaurant destination because Calvert City is wet and Marshall County is dry.



Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park is one of the largest state parks in Kentucky.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.