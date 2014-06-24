Benton, MO man charged in connection with stolen property

A Benton, Missouri man is charged in connection with stolen property and illegal weapon possession, according to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter.



Brandon S. Blagg, 23, was charged with receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.



Walter said a deputy received information that Blagg had stolen property at his home. They got a search warrant and the warrant was executed on Sunday afternoon.



He said deputies seized one stolen gun which had allegedly been modified by Blagg, making it an illegal gun.



