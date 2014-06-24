Saline Co. woman sentenced to 7 years for stealing from elderly woman

A Saline County woman is facing charges prosecutors say are related to exploiting an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars.

A Saline County woman accused of posing as a caretaker and stealing thousands of dollars was in court on Tuesday.

A Saline County woman will spend seven years behind bars.Kimberly Ital was sentenced on Tuesday. She admits to stealing the identity of a woman in her care.Investigators say Ital stole tens of thousands of dollars from a 72-year-old woman to pay for things like a new car, a Hawaiian vacation and bailing her son out of jail.The court also ordered Ital to pay more than $52,000 in restitution.

According to the Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw, Ital used tens of thousands of dollars to buy vehicles for herself and her husband. Another few thousand dollars was put toward her daughter's tuition at John A. Logan College.

She used a few hundred dollars to bail her son out of jail and pay for a Hawaiian vacation for her and her family.