Man freed from vehicle after overturning on I-55

Crews had to free a man from his vehicle after it overturned on Interstate 55 Tuesday morning.According to Cape Girardeau Police, the crash happened at the 100 mile marker in the southbound lane.The driver was not injured, but was unable to get out of the vehicle on his own. Firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the man.There is no word at this time on what caused the vehicle to overturn.The crash happened around 8 a.m.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.