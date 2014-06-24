2 injured after driver pulls into path of semi truck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 injured after driver pulls into path of semi truck

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two people were injured when the driver of a car pulled into the path of a semi truck Monday in Graves County.

According to the sheriff's department and witnesses at the scene, 17-year-old Danielle Allison pulled into the path of the semi truck at the intersection of North State Route 339 and North State Route 121.

The semi hit the driver side of the car and pushed it off the road and the semi went off the other side of the road.

Allison and her passenger, 18-year-old Jimmie Powers, were found inside the car when deputies arrived on scene.

Crews were able to free both teens from the car.

Powers was taken to Western Baptist Hospital and Allison was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

The driver of the semi truck, 47-year-old Lawrence McPherson of Cadiz, Ky., was not injured.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

