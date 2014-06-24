MO Department of Conservation seeking deer hunter input

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to get your take on proposed changes Missouri's deer management program.

The Conservation Department will hold two open houses in the Heartland to bring hunters and biologists together in Jackson and Van Buren.

They'll be talking about a few hot topics deer hunters will definitely want to weigh in on. Conservation officials want to know: do you think there should be a one-buck annual limit or a one-buck limit per archery season; whether all hunters should be allowed to use crossbows during archery season; and whether the November firearm season should be moved back one week on the calendar.

The topics are expected to generate a lot of debate, and the Department of Conservation says its goal is to balance those contrasting opinions, maximize hunting opportunity and manage the deer population responsibly.

The first public meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall. The second is set for Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Van Buren Youth and Community Center.

