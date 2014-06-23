County prosecutors in Missouri to receive raises - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

County prosecutors in Missouri to receive raises

Nick Chabarria, Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - A state mandate will give full-time county prosecutors across Missouri raises come July 1.

As it stands in Missouri, full-time county prosecutors' salaries are paid by county taxes. However, a Missouri statute mirrors county prosecutor salaries with salaries of associate circuit judges. Those judges get paid by the state and have salaries based on 73 percent of the salary of a federal magistrate.

A trickle-down effect leaves some Missouri counties to pick up the bill.

Full-time prosecutors in Missouri will now receive $133,716. That's about a $16,000 raise.

According to the law, counties have no choice but to pay the salaries. Prosecutors may not return any of the money or they can suffer a class four election offense by law.

