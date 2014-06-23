Electric company reacts to Supreme Court ruling against EPA

A ruling by the US Supreme Court Monday takes away some of the Obama Administration's authority to tighten emission standards for greenhouse gases.

The justices ruled the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate greenhouse gas emissions from all industries. The high court said the agency can require greenhouse gas controls at some large facilities, including power plants and refineries.

This is the high court's first review of the EPA’s greenhouse gas efforts since a 2007 decision allowing the agency to regulate tailpipe emissions from motor vehicles.

Heartland News has reported about how more EPA regulations for power plants could, in time, mean higher electric bills on families’ mailboxes.

The Monday ruling doesn't actually affect our wallets yet. While the ruling limits some of the power of the EPA, there's still a chance you could end up with higher electric bills if other government regulations go through.

Workers with SEMO Electric Cooperative say the Supreme Court's decision is a step in the right direction when it comes to fighting against EPA regulations.

"It protects things like churches, schools, shopping centers, any type of large building that gives off any type of greenhouse gasses, it says the EPA can't just go in there and ask for certain types of permits," Glen Cantrell said.

The recent ruling deals with permits that the EPA was intending to require for all facilities that emitted a certain amount of greenhouse gasses. Those facilities could include places like large schools, churches, and malls.

The court decided the agency had no right to do that. However, electric workers say the battle is still on when it comes to our energy bills.

"No one can afford an 80 percent increase in their electric bills, not any small business, not any farm, not any home. So, that's why we are fighting because we don't want our rates to go up 80 percent just so the EPA can say 'Hey, look what we are doing to cut greenhouse gasses,” Cantrell said.

According to the EPA, the reason for these regulations is because greenhouse gas emissions could be harmful to the environment.

If you'd like to weigh-in on the EPA's proposed regulations on power plants that could lead to higher electric rates, visit this website.

