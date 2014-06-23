East Prairie School Board breaks ground on safe room - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie School Board breaks ground on safe room

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
School board members broke ground on a Safe Room on Monday, June 23. (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier) School board members broke ground on a Safe Room on Monday, June 23. (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

East Prairie, Missouri school leaders are working to keep their students safer in case of a tornado.

School board members broke ground on a Safe Room on Monday, June 23. The shelter would protect students, teachers and staff from an EF5 tornado when it's built.

School Board President Tim Wagner said the need for the upgrades are obvious.

"With all the tornadoes you see up in other areas, East Prairie is just as prone as a lot of those areas that have tornadoes; and having the ability to have this safe room here for our children during the school business hours is just a real good thing," Wagner said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay for three-quarters of the cost of the safe room.

