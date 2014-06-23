Bonne Terre woman who pleaded guilty of stealing $50,000 avoids - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bonne Terre woman who pleaded guilty of stealing $50,000 avoids deportation

ST. LOUIS (KFVS) -

The deportation saga surrounding a Bonne Terre woman who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 from Ci-Ci's Pizza in Farmington continues.

Dow Boyer was the manager of Ci-Ci's Pizza in Farmington and was working to pay back the money.

After her conviction, Boyer learned that she is not actually a U.S. citizen and could be deported back to Thailand even though she's been in the country since she was a child.

Justin Boyer, Dow's husband, received a call Monday morning from Dow who was in the Chicago at O'Hare Airport telling him she was going to be deported. Her flight was scheduled to leave at noon for Thailand, but Boyer's attorneys were able to stop her deportation.

Boyer had been in the Lincoln County Jail in Troy, Missouri.

An immigration judge ordered Boyer's deportation to her home country of Thailand and she has waived her legal right to appeal.

Javad Khazaeli, Boyer's attorney, says she was released at the St. Louis airport at 4 p.m. on Monday and was able to meet with her family.

Boyer's attorneys got an intervention from management at the Department of Homeland Security that stopped her deportation.

Khazaeli says they were able to secure that intervention because they are working with the local prosecutor in St. Francois County.

Boyer's case is not over. Khazaeli says they need to get her criminal conviction overturned and then try and make her a naturalized citizen.

She faces no threat of deportation for one year while they try to overturn conviction and file paperwork.

Boyer has received a lot of support from her community and across the country.

