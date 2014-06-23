Sikeston, MO-based construction company cited for 21 health violations

A Sikeston, Missouri-based construction company has been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration for 21, including four repeat, safety and health violations.



OSHA has proposed penalties of $82, 890 for Construction Trailer Specialists they say for failing to protect workers from amputation, electrical and other hazards.



"These types of hazards can cause disabilities and even death," said Larry Davidson, OSHA's acting area director in St. Louis. "Construction Trailer Specialists has a responsibility to protect workers from known hazards in its facility. Companies that are cited for repeat violations demonstrate a lack of commitment to employee safety and health."



OSHA issued four repeat violations involving what they say is a lack of specific lockout/tagout procedures, lack of machine guarding and failing to implement a hearing conservation program. A repeat violation exists when an employer has previously been cited for the same or a similar violation of a standard, regulation, rule or order at any other facility in federal enforcement states within the last five years. Similar violations were cited at the same facility in 2010.



According to OSHA, eight serious violations were cited for failing to develop procedures that would protect workers from dangerous machines, including failing to train workers in the need and use of lockout/tagout devices and to provide appropriate equipment to implement procedures. The company was cited for inadequate machine guarding, failing to secure equipment to the floor properly and using damaged slings.



Five serious health violations involved storing combustible waste in uncovered receptacles and lack of head protection when lifting overhead and damaged wiring insulation. The company was cited for failing to clean the spray booth properly, use welding screens and provide various respiratory protections, including medical evaluations, fit testing, unsanitary respirators and lack of face-to-face piece seal or valve function. A serious violation occurs when there is substantial probability that death of serious physical harm could result from a hazard about which the employer knew or should have known.



Additionally, OSHA said violations were issued involving failing to conduct monthly inspections of wire ropes and crane hoists and a lack of voltage markings on various pieces of equipment.



Construction Trailer Specialists has 15 business days after receiving the citations and notice of proposed penalties to contest the citations and proposed penalties before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. If the company does not file or contest within that period, it must abate the cited conditions within the period ordered in the citations and pay the proposed penalties.



For more information, to file a complaint or report workplace hospitalizations, fatalities or other situations, the public can call OSHA's toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742) or the agency's St. Louis Area Office at 314-425-4249. You can also click here to visit OSHA online.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.