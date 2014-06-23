Graves Co. deputies investigating report of hit and run crash near Mayfield

The Graves County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run crash on State Route 121 near Keybottom Road.



According to deputies, on Monday, June 23 they responded to the report of the hit and run. They say it was about 4 miles north of Mayfield.



Roger Reniker, 61, of Hickory, Ky. was going south on St. Rt. 121. He told them a silver, four-door car was going north on St. Rt. 121 and crossed into the southbound lane.



Reniker told deputies he tried to avoid the car by pulling to the right side of the road. He said the car hit the left-side mirror on his vehicle, breaking the mirror off.



Deputies say it is not known if the car caused any noticeable damage to the other vehicles.



They say the car continued northbound without stopping.



Reniker said he tried to catch up to the car, but was unable to do so.



The incident is being investigated. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with any information call them at 270-247-4501.



