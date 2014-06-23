Woman who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 avoids deportation - City makes cuts to fire department

One driver was injured after a three-vehicle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Mo. on Monday.

Today we heard from a Heartland electric company on the Supreme Court ruling to take away some of the Obama Administration's authority to tighten emission standards.

A Bonne Terre who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 from her former employer has avoided deportation back to Thailand.

In an update to a story we told you about a few months ago, a Bonne Terre, Missouri woman who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 from a Farmington business has avoided deportation.



Malden, Missouri recently had to make cuts that came at the expense of the fire department.



A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday takes away some of the Obama Administration's authority to tighten emission standards for greenhouse gases.



A manhunt is underway in Cape Girardeau County for two people wanted in a possible robbery.

One lane of southbound I-55 in New Madrid County was blocked after a three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. One driver was injured and was taken to a Sikeston hospital by ambulance.



A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic along Independence in Cape Girardeau Monday afternoon.



President Barack Obama is hosting a daylong summit today to encourage more employers to adopt family-friendly policies, even though the U.S. government doesn't always set the best example.



Southeast Missouri State University is reducing its carbon dioxide emissions through some recent changes.

In national news, a tsunami warning was issued for the Aleutian Islands in Alaska after a magnitude-8.0 earthquake was felt on Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage and only small waves measuring several inches hit coastal communities.



Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that the U.S. is prepared to take military action even if Baghdad delays political reforms, noting that the risks of letting the insurgency run rampant poses dangers beyond Iraq's borders.



