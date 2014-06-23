Woman who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 avoids deportation - City makes cuts to fire department

Woman who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 avoids deportation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A Bonne Terre who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 from her former employer has avoided deportation back to Thailand. A Bonne Terre who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 from her former employer has avoided deportation back to Thailand.
Today we heard from a Heartland electric company on the Supreme Court ruling to take away some of the Obama Administration's authority to tighten emission standards. Today we heard from a Heartland electric company on the Supreme Court ruling to take away some of the Obama Administration's authority to tighten emission standards.
One driver was injured after a three-vehicle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Mo. on Monday. One driver was injured after a three-vehicle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Mo. on Monday.

Good evening,

In an update to a story we told you about a few months ago, a Bonne Terre, Missouri woman who pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 from a Farmington business has avoided deportation. Todd Tumminia will have more on this on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Malden, Missouri recently had to make cuts that came at the expense of the fire department. Nichole Cartmell will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10 about why it was the only city department to receive what the fire chief calls a pay cut.

A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday takes away some of the Obama Administration's authority to tighten emission standards for greenhouse gases. Kadee Brosseau talked to workers with the SEMO Electric Cooperative who say the decision is a step in the right direction when it comes to fighting EPA regulations.

A manhunt is underway in Cape Girardeau County for two people wanted in a possible robbery.

One lane of southbound I-55 in New Madrid County was blocked after a three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. One driver was injured and was taken to a Sikeston hospital by ambulance.

A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic along Independence in Cape Girardeau Monday afternoon.

President Barack Obama is hosting a daylong summit today to encourage more employers to adopt family-friendly policies, even though the U.S. government doesn't always set the best example. Giacomo Luca talked to some parents today about maternity and paternity leaves and will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Southeast Missouri State University is reducing its carbon dioxide emissions through some recent changes.

In national news, a tsunami warning was issued for the Aleutian Islands in Alaska after a magnitude-8.0 earthquake was felt on Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage and only small waves measuring several inches hit coastal communities.

Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that the U.S. is prepared to take military action even if Baghdad delays political reforms, noting that the risks of letting the insurgency run rampant poses dangers beyond Iraq's borders.

