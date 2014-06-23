1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-55

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Rachel Murdock) (Source: Rachel Murdock)
(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One lane of southbound Interstate 55 was blocked at the 50.4 mile marker in New Madrid County due to a crash on Monday, June 23 at 2:52 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Eagle International driven by James J. Comtois, 50, from Dewey, Ill. was going southbound and was slowing down. It was hit from behind by a 1983 International Harvester driven by Benjamin J. Carter, 36, of East Prairie, Mo.

Troopers say Carter also hit a 2014 GMC Yukon driven by Anthony T. Morman, 49, from Cordova, Tenn. that was on the shoulder of the road.

They say Comtois was taken to a Sikeston hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

All three drivers involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to MSHP.

