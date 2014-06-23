Deputies pull off search for possible robbery suspects in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputies have pulled off their active search for two people wanted in a possible robbery on Monday.Captain David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says sheriff's deputies patrolled the area through the night. They have not receive any time or sightings of the suspects.

Captain James says a man in his 20s was driving on County Road 618 just off of Route W around 1:25 p.m. when he saw a female with a red torn tank top in the road.

The man stopped to check on the girl when a white male in a white t-shirt and ski mask came out of the woods with a knife and grabbed the man, according to James. They struggled. The suspects did not demand anything from the victim.

Then, the girl and man ran off.

The first person is described as a white male with shoulder length brown hair last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.The second person is a white female with a red tank top and blue jeans with shoulder length hair.Both are suspected in the possible robbery.The public is asked not to pick up hitchhikers in the area of County Road 618.Call the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at (573) 243-3551.