Southeast takes steps to reduce CO2 emissions

Southeast Missouri State University is reducing its carbon dioxide emissions through some recent changes.The university recently replaced the large, inefficient, aging coal-fired boilers in the power plant to four small, energy-efficient natural gas-fired boilers.The conversion to natural gas has cut carbon dioxide emissions by the power plant by 65 percent. Overall carbon emissions from the university has dropped by 25 percent.The renovations of Academic Hall and Magill Hall will help in long-term energy conservation and reduced carbon emissions. Both buildings feature energy-efficient lighting, windows, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems.Southeast also has a solid-waste management program that collects and recycles electronic equipment, paper, cardboard, plastics, aluminum and other metals and composts all campus yard wastes. The campus has a Green Office program intended to reduce wastes and improve energy efficiency.The university has initiated carpool parking permits to encourage reduced vehicle usage. Added bicycle parking racks across campus make the campus bicycle-friendly.Since trees remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis, the campus is home to more than 2,000 mature trees. Large-scale tree planting programs at the David M. Barton Agriculture Research Center and the Miller Reserve Wetlands Restoration Project will also reduce carbon. More than 2,500 trees were planted during the past year.Southeast Missouri State University is evaluating further cost-effective actions, including replacement of outdoor lighting with LED lights.