Man sentenced to 4 years for meth

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(KFVS) - A Steeleville, Illinois man was sentenced to four years in prison a meth charge on June 19.

Samuel S. Jacobs aka "Simple Sam," 40, of Steeleville pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to four years in federal prison with three years of parole and fined $200.

The crime happened between 2010 and November 2012 in Jackson and Randolph counties.

Jacobs supplied pseudoephedrine to others to make meth. Jacobs had possessed more than 100 grams of pseudoephedrine.

His co-defendants, Patsy Pelate and Julie Keller, have already been sentenced to seven years and more than eight years in prison respectively.

