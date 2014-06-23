Man sentenced to 4 years for meth

A Steeleville, Illinois man was sentenced to four years in prison a meth charge on June 19.Samuel S. Jacobs aka "Simple Sam," 40, of Steeleville pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.He was sentenced to four years in federal prison with three years of parole and fined $200.The crime happened between 2010 and November 2012 in Jackson and Randolph counties.Jacobs supplied pseudoephedrine to others to make meth. Jacobs had possessed more than 100 grams of pseudoephedrine.His co-defendants, Patsy Pelate and Julie Keller, have already been sentenced to seven years and more than eight years in prison respectively.