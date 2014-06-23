Pinckneyville man pleads guilty to meth charge

A Pinckneyville man pleaded guilty to a meth charge on June 19.Brandon K. Loftis, 38, of Pinckneyville pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.It happened between 2012 and June 2013 in Perry, Jackson, Randolph, Franklin, and Williamson counties.Loftis was involved with others in the manufacture of meth. Other people gave him pseudoephedrine pills for making meth.Police searched his home in Mulkeytown on April 10, 2012 and found meth-making materials.Samantha J. Plumlee, 28, of Buckner, and April Rollinson, 35, of Centralia have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the meth scheme.They each face a term in federal prison term of up to 20 years, followed by three years of parole, and a $1 million fine.