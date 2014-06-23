Traffic slowed on Independence St. in Cape Girardeau after multi-vehicle wreck

This multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic along Independence in Cape Girardeau on Monday. (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Kadee Brosseau)

Traffic was slowed along Independence Street in Cape Girardeau after a multi-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon.

Police on the scene say at least one driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One driver says he was waiting at the stoplight when his truck got rear-ended.

"[I was] coming down the street here and I was waiting for the stoplight, it was backed up and I guess I was sitting there 15 or 20 seconds, and all of the sudden I got rear-ended. There were two more behind me, but it hit pretty hard and gave me a jolt," David Voshage said.

It happened on Independence near Kmart in Cape Girardeau. No word on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.