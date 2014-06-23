'Boogie' pleads guilty to crack cocaine charge

A South Holland, Illinois man pleaded guilty to a crack cocaine charge on June 19.Albert Wesley, aka "Boogie" or "Boog," 29, of South Holland pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine on June 19.The crime happened between 2012 and April 2013 in Williamson and Jackson counties, according to United State Attorney Stephen R. Wigginton Southern District of Illinois.Wesley is accused of distributing crack cocaine and sometimes fronting crack cocaine to others for re-distribution.Wesley is accused of selling crack cocaine to a confidential source working for law enforcement.He faces up to 20 years in prison with three years of parole, and a $1 million fine.His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 23, 2014.