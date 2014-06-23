Former MLB players hold baseball clinic in Cape Girardeau

Ten former MLB players taught baseball skills, drills, and life lessons at Capaha Field. (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)

Ball players listened intently as one of the former MLB players gave playing tips. (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)

Dozens of Heartland little league players got the chance to learn baseball tips from the pros on Monday.

A baseball camp was held at Capaha Park with 10 former Major League Baseball players.

Formers players at the clinic included Phil Roof, TJ Matthews, Tucker Ashford, Steve Beiser, David Dowling, Neil Fiala, Curt Ford, Gene Roof, Kirk Rueter, Kent Wallace, and Randy Wells. Those 10 players combined have 62 years, 2,409 games, and 921 hits in Major League Baseball.



The free clinic taught ball players ages six to 16 pitching, catching, baserunning, and life skills.

