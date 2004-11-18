Marine from Paducah Dies in Iraq

Paducah, KY -- An explosion in Iraq kills a proud Marine from Paducah and rips holes in the hearts of his family back home.

Sgt. Christopher Heflin was killed on Tuesday during enemy action near Falluja.

Heflin was assigned to Third Battalion, First Marine Regiment, First Marine Division, First Marine Expeditionary Force.

Heflin had been stationed at the Marine Corps Base Camp in Pendleton, California.

Heflin graduated from Reidland High School in 1997 where he's remembered for football and his focus.

Before Heflin was deployed to Iraq last June, he told his Aunt Cindy what type of casket and funeral he wanted.

His body is not back home, so we don't know the times of his services, but we can tell you they will be open to the public.

The visitation will be at Milner and Orr Funeral Home, with the funeral at Mount Zion Baptist Church and burial at Woodland Memorial Gardens .