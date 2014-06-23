Man injured after hitting deer with ATV - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man injured after hitting deer with ATV

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A man was injured Sunday after he hit a deer while riding an ATV in Calloway County.

According to the sheriff's department, Kenneth Cooper of Murray was driving on Snipe Creek Trail when he hit a deer that was standing in the road.

Cooper was thrown off the ATV. He then asked to be taken home, according to witnesses.

A witness took Cooper home and a family member then called 911 to report the crash.

Cooper was flown to the hospital from his home due to injuries he sustained to his face and head.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

