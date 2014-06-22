Everyday Hero: Physical therapist touches hearts of his patients - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Everyday Hero: Physical therapist touches hearts of his patients

Cory Beussink helping kids reach new heights through physical therapy, but it's the way he approaches his job and life that's really making the difference. Cory Beussink helping kids reach new heights through physical therapy, but it's the way he approaches his job and life that's really making the difference.
Cory does physical therapy with mostly infants and toddlers who have difficulty with motor skills and mobility. Cory does physical therapy with mostly infants and toddlers who have difficulty with motor skills and mobility.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cory Beussink may not be able to fly or have super-human strength, but he's still a hero in the eyes of many.

He's helping kids reach new heights through physical therapy, but it's the way he approaches his job and life that's really making the difference.

“Hey buddy….you ready to work?”

It’s easy to see the special connection Cory has with his patients.

“A big part of my job is really developing rapport with the kids and I feel like in pediatrics you have to really have to sell yourself to the kids," said Beussink. "They have to like you and trust you to get the work I want done.”

He’s done a good job selling himself to the kids and their families.

Cory does physical therapy with mostly infants and toddlers who have difficulty with motor skills and mobility.

He pushes them to do more, try things that are difficult and maybe even a little uncomfortable.

“You ready? How you all doing today? Good," said Cory as he greeted his first patient.

You think most kids are wary of hospitals or doctors, but that’s not the case with Cory.

Quite the opposite.

He's become an extended part of their family.

“It becomes a lot less like work and really a lot more like play. And it’s just a ton of fun to be able to work with them and watch them grow and watch them develop and just be a part of the progress that they do make. It’s an extremely rewarding job," Cory said.

His goal is to make physical therapy fun.

We caught up with him during a session with Cody.

Cody just turned 1 and has difficulty using his left hand.

So Cory uses toys and activities to prompt Cody to use that left hand.

The more fun it is, the more likely patients will try and Cory says that’s when you see progress outside the therapy room.

“When they come in and say 'oh they're playing on the soccer team, or running cross country, or doing tae kwon do or they’re riding horses' and so it’s really cool to see that and see you made an impact that’s long lasting," Cory said.

The children may benefit physically, but Cory says it’s his patients who have changed his life.

“I think definitely my attitude has changed for the better after working with these kids for so long," he said.

And families say he’s changed their attitudes as well.

In a situation where parents may be worried about their child’s health and possible future limitations, Cory brings light, positivity, and most importantly, hope.

To them, he’s a hero.

If you know of an Everyday Hero in your life, please let us know.

Just click here to make your nomination.

We'll profile an Everyday Hero each month on Heartland News.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:24:54 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly