Everyday Hero: Physical therapist touches hearts of his patients

Cory Beussink may not be able to fly or have super-human strength, but he's still a hero in the eyes of many.

He's helping kids reach new heights through physical therapy, but it's the way he approaches his job and life that's really making the difference.

“Hey buddy….you ready to work?”

It’s easy to see the special connection Cory has with his patients.

“A big part of my job is really developing rapport with the kids and I feel like in pediatrics you have to really have to sell yourself to the kids," said Beussink. "They have to like you and trust you to get the work I want done.”

He’s done a good job selling himself to the kids and their families.

Cory does physical therapy with mostly infants and toddlers who have difficulty with motor skills and mobility.

He pushes them to do more, try things that are difficult and maybe even a little uncomfortable.

“You ready? How you all doing today? Good," said Cory as he greeted his first patient.



You think most kids are wary of hospitals or doctors, but that’s not the case with Cory.

Quite the opposite.

He's become an extended part of their family.



“It becomes a lot less like work and really a lot more like play. And it’s just a ton of fun to be able to work with them and watch them grow and watch them develop and just be a part of the progress that they do make. It’s an extremely rewarding job," Cory said.



His goal is to make physical therapy fun.

We caught up with him during a session with Cody.

Cody just turned 1 and has difficulty using his left hand.

So Cory uses toys and activities to prompt Cody to use that left hand.

The more fun it is, the more likely patients will try and Cory says that’s when you see progress outside the therapy room.

“When they come in and say 'oh they're playing on the soccer team, or running cross country, or doing tae kwon do or they’re riding horses' and so it’s really cool to see that and see you made an impact that’s long lasting," Cory said.



The children may benefit physically, but Cory says it’s his patients who have changed his life.

“I think definitely my attitude has changed for the better after working with these kids for so long," he said.



And families say he’s changed their attitudes as well.

In a situation where parents may be worried about their child’s health and possible future limitations, Cory brings light, positivity, and most importantly, hope.

To them, he’s a hero.

