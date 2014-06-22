Heartland Sports scores 6/22 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 6/22

 Here are Heartland Sports scores from Sunday 6/22.

MLB

Philadelphia---3
St. Louis---5

Frontier League

Evansville---9
Southern Illinois---3

Amateur Baseball

Springfield, IL----------3, 0
Plaza Tire Capahas----5, 3

World Cup Soccer
Group G
United States---2
Portugal---2

