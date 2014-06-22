Community raises more than $27,000 for Van Buren man

Saturday, community members put on a benefit to help Adair’s family. They raised more than $27,000

A Van Buren man has already beat the odds by surviving a UTV collision with a truck, but Robert Adair still has a long road to recovery ahead. That’s why his community is stepping in to help.



Saturday, community members put on a benefit to help Adair’s family. They raised more than $27,000. That’s about four times more than what event organizers originally expected to raise.

“The very first thing that a lot of us said was what can we do to help,” Holly Holt said.

Holly Holt grew up with Robert Adair. She along with the rest of the class of 1990 are doing their part.

“[Out hope is that] this time next year he will be here,” Holt said.

They’re certainly not the only ones with that same hope in their hearts.

“We’d hoped and prayed that by now we’d talked to him but by this point, you know, he’s still here and we hope for the best,” Brian Keathley said.

Adair is in a coma and suffers brain injuries, but his sister says he’s already beating the odds.

“He wasn’t supposed to make it to the hospital and he did. He wasn’t supposed to live 72 hours. It’s going to be five weeks Monday. And I believe it’s this town pulling together and this town praying for him and getting him through this,” Shera House said.

His family says what Robert’s hometown is doing for him is encouraging even during this difficult time.

“It seems like you hear all the bad anymore and you come to an event like this for somebody, just one person, and the whole town is here. They’re here for him and that tells you there are still a lot of good people,” Brent House said.

The all-day benefit for Robert Saturday raised more than four times what organizers expected.

“The financial burden is something they shouldn’t have to deal with so that’s why we are making sure they don’t have to deal with it. They can concentrate on family and we will worry about the money,” Keathley said.

“We just love him and we want the best for him no matter what,” Holt said.

The community has not stopped yet. Organizers are already planning another benefit for the Adair family coming up on August 2.

If you’d like to help Robert Adair and his family, you can call the First Midwest Bank of the Ozarks in Van Buren at (573) 323-8411.

