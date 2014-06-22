18-year-old killed in Saline County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

18-year-old killed in Saline County crash

SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Harrisburg teenager has died after a one-vehicle crash in Saline County.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Tuller Road, just south of US 45.

State police say Machaela A. Sherrod, 18, of Harrisburg died in the crash. Deputy Coroner Sean Watson tells Heartland News that two people were in the vehicle. The 911 call came in shortly after noon on Sunday.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, Sherrod drove a Ford F150 off the left side of the road, down an embankment and overturned in a ditch. Police say she was not wearing seat belt. She died at the scene.

A 22-year-old male passenger, John A. Gould, of Omaha, Illinois, was flown to an Evansville, Indiana hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

Police are still investigating the crash.

