IL woman cited for being under the influence during crash

Deputies say a Brookport woman was cited for being under the influence during a crash.

Saturday, McCracken County deputies were dispatched to the report of a two-vehicle collision near the 9400 block of Ogden Landing Road.

The investigation revealed that Lizabeth D. Maclaird, 52, of Paducah, had stopped her 2013 Toyota to use the phone.

As she stopped on the road, her vehicle was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Rachael Newbold, 20, of Brookport, Illinois.

Newbold and Maclaird were both transported to Baptist Health for possible non-life threatening injuries.

Maclaird was cited at the hospital for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

The sheriff's office was assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional, West McCracken Fire/Rescue, C&W Towing, and Vanzant’s Towing.

