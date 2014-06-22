Major Case Squad deactivated in connection to shooting death

Cape Girardeau Police are currently investigating two separate shootings.

Cape Girardeau city and county officers have had their hands full investigating several shootings this week.

Cape Girardeau police responded to an incident at Good Hope and South Henderson Street just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Police say they will continue to investigate the shooting.

Joshua Edward Dibert was found with several gunshot wounds to the chest. (Photo source: Family)

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Jason Selzer, the Major Case Squad was deactivated on Sunday in connection to a man's shooting death last week.

The Major Case Squad had been activated on Friday, June 20 to investigate the shooting death of 34-year-old Joshua Dibert.

Selzer says no suspect is in custody. Officers will continue to investigate the deadly shooting.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday. Police confirm the autopsy shows Dibert died of gunshot wounds.

The police department is asking if anyone has information regarding the incident to call police at 573-335-6621.

