Old Ledbetter Bridge partial collapse - IL min. wage on ballot - Gas prices rising

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms part of the Old Ledbetter Bridge near Paducah collapsed overnight.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade has been tracking storms in the weather center.

Gov. Pat Quinn is set to approve a November ballot measure asking if Illinois should increase its minimum wage to 10 bucks an hour.

The state auditor is cautioning there could be significant costs stemming from a proposed constitutional amendment to enhance gun owner's rights in the Show Me state.

A Van Buren, Missouri man has beat the odds by surviving a UTV collision with a truck. However, he still has a long road to recovery ahead. Now, his community is stepping in to help.

A survey says the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has risen by two cents over the last two weeks to $3.71.

A person is facing charges out of Dunklin County, Missouri after police say they ran from officers after a traffic crash.

One U.S. lawmaker doesn't want the United States to get involved with the current tensions brewing in Iraq. "I'm not willing to send my son into that mess," Sen. Rand Paul said.

The UK's men's basketball coach was in Paducah today.

