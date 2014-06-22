Old Ledbetter Bridge partial collapse - IL min. wage on ballot - Gas prices rising

Old Ledbetter Bridge partial collapse - IL min. wage on ballot - - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Part of the old Ledbetter Bridge fell overnight (Source: KYTC) Part of the old Ledbetter Bridge fell overnight (Source: KYTC)
It's a story we've told you about over the last few days and now, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms part of the Old Ledbetter Bridge near Paducah collapsed overnight. Giacomo Luca has the latest tonight at 5:00.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade has been tracking storms in the weather center. Tune in at 5:03 for a first look at weather.

Gov. Pat Quinn is set to approve a November ballot measure asking if Illinois should increase its minimum wage to 10 bucks an hour.

The state auditor is cautioning there could be significant costs stemming from a proposed constitutional amendment to enhance gun owner's rights in the Show Me state.

A Van Buren, Missouri man has beat the odds by surviving a UTV collision with a truck. However, he still has a long road to recovery ahead. Now, his community is stepping in to help. Kadee Brosseau has the story tonight from at 5:04.

A survey says the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has risen by two cents over the last two weeks to $3.71.

Find the lowest gas prices where you live on our website!

A person is facing charges out of Dunklin County, Missouri after police say they ran from officers after a traffic crash.

One U.S. lawmaker doesn't want the United States to get involved with the current tensions brewing in Iraq. "I'm not willing to send my son into that mess," Sen. Rand Paul said.

The UK's men's basketball coach was in Paducah today. Todd Richards has the details in sports along with World Cup soccer action.

Trending on Facebook: A Las Vegas plastic surgeon evaluates a 3-year-old involved in KFC incident that's made national headlines.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

