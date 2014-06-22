1 in custody after crash, chase in Dunklin County

A person is facing charges after police say they ran from officers after a traffic crash.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Malden police officers were asked to help the Bernie Police Department, the Stoddard County sheriff’s office and the Dunklin County sheriff’s office in finding a suspect.

Officers say the suspect fled from Bernie officers in a vehicle.

Malden police say the suspect had crashed his vehicle near Dunklin County Road 102 and fled on foot.

Around 10:23 a.m. the suspect was captured at a home on Hwy. 25 and taken into custody by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s office.



Formal charges are pending.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.