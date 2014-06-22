Deputies find homemade explosives, ammo tear gas in KY man's home

Deputies say a McCracken County man is accused of breaking into a home in Kevil, Kentucky, while a search of his home revealed materials to make a bomb.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman called 911 from her home on Magruder Road telling officers she was hiding in her closet after someone broke into her home.

Deputies say when the woman confronted the suspect with a gun. He ran from the scene just as officers arrived.

Officers caught 42-year-old Jon Mullins while he was running away.

He is a convicted felon, and now could face federal charges after a search of his home finds homemade explosives, bulletproof vests, ammunition and tear gas.

The Kentucky State Bomb Squad was called in to assist and help officers seize the equipment.

