Scott County man accused of assaulting officer

A Scott County man faces several charges after being accused of assaulting a police officer.

According to Sheriff Rick Walter, deputies pulled over 48-year-old Steve Aters of Morley on Highway E, just outside of Benton, Missouri.

They took him into custody for driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.

Once at the Scott County Jail, Aters was accused of being uncooperative and assaulting an officer.



There is no word on if that officer is injured.

Aters was being held on $3,500 bond.

